SCRANTON, Pa. — One person was hurt in a hit and run in Scranton.

The person was hit at the intersection of Washburn Street and South Everett Avenue after 1 Tuesday morning.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 they heard a car drive off after the crash.