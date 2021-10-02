Search for hit-and-run driver in Wilkes-Barre

There is an active search taking place in Wilkes-Barre after a woman was hit by a car in the city, and the driver took off.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are looking for a driver after a woman was hit by a car in Wilkes-Barre.

It happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Main Street and Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre.

A woman was taken from the street into an ambulance. A witness said the victim was hit by a silver Chevy sedan.

A car that matches this description is currently being looked at by police on Wilkes University's campus. The car is still on and the driver's side door was left open.

Police are searching the area with dogs. They are also walked around a lot of campus buildings checking the snow for footprints and looking for anything that can lead them to this hit-and-run driver.

There is no word on the condition of the woman who was hit.