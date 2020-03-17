x
Bingo! Fundraiser goes on as planned

The weekly event had about 40 players at the Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — The weekly bingo fundraiser for the Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company went on as planned with a crowd of about 40 players including Cheryl Maier of Nescopeck.

"I do exactly what they have been telling me to do, I have hand sanitizer and I keep my hands to myself so I'm not worried about it," Maier explained.

Organizers made sure the place was clean and ready.

"We went through got disinfectant, hand sanitizer, we figured our crowd is usually 50 or less so we knew we were in that threshold," Nescopeck resident Heidi Knorr said.

