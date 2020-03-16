The rush is on at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores

Folks are stocking up after the announcement that state liquor stores are closing.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — People flocked to the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Lehighton to stock their bars and wine racks.

Over the weekend, the state said it would close liquor stores in the Philadelphia suburbs as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

After the governor called for non-essential businesses to close, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced that all state-run liquor stores would close at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The state liquor store in Lehighton opened at 11 a.m. and within 20 minutes, a line circled the aisles.

"I saw that they closed them down in the five-county area and I figured it's going to get up this way, so I figured I better stock up before they shut me down," Terry Shaner said.

"I think the concern is they're going to close up, and nobody knows how long. Few years ago, this maybe last me three days, now I'm hoping this will last me two months!" Frank Stutz said.