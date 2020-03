Several state agencies are announcing closures to implement the governor's plan to battle COVID-19.

All PennDOT driver and photo license centers are closing for two weeks.

All PennDOT rest areas and welcome centers statewide will be closed to the public beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 17.

All Fine Wine & Good Spirits state liquor stores are closing, effective at 9 p.m. Tuesday.