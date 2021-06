The food and fun continues until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

DURYEA, Pa. — All things bacon and barbecue were on the menu at a fundraiser in Luzerne County.

Food trucks, vendors, and live entertainment were all set up on the grounds of Duryea VFW Post 1227 along Stephenson Street on Saturday afternoon.

Admission was $5, and all the proceeds will benefit the VFW.

Those who were feeling lucky could also try their hands at different raffles.