CHINCHILLA, Pa. — Chicken was on the dinner menu in Lackawanna County.

The Chinchilla Hose Company in South Abington Township hosted a chicken BBQ fundraiser on Saturday.

Volunteers dished out 600 dinners, including half a chicken, coleslaw, and desserts, to families at the company along Shady Lane Road.

Money raised will help the hose company purchase new equipment for its tower truck.