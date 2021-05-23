Church hosts potato pancake fundraiser in Luzerne County

Volunteers hope to host another fundraiser sometime in the fall.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Volunteers at a church in Luzerne County dished up a Northeastern Pennsylvania favorite this weekend.

Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish in Hanover Township hosted a potato pancake fundraiser.

To help maintain social distancing, volunteers gave out the food drive-thru style.

Church members say they have more fryers than ever before, so they could serve customers faster than ever before.

"The people just love to be together, and especially after what we've been through with COVID. It's an exceptionally good time just to have people together," said volunteer Donna Sokola.