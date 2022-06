A tractor-trailer fire caused backups overnight on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A tractor-trailer fire causes an overnight mess in Luzerne County.

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 81 south near the Hazleton exit.

Reports came in just before eleven last night for a tractor-trailer on fire.

The flames were out when our crew got there.

There's no word on any injuries.

There are no reports of slow-moving traffic on this part of I-81 Thursday morning.