Hazmat crews work to contain spill after truck crash

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — It was all hands on deck on Bangor Mountain Road after a tractor-trailer overturned, spilling the chemicals it was hauling.

Barbara Bill says she heard the entire thing happen.

"Like a great big boom. Crash. Like two big boom, boom, and boom. But I see the creek stinks already," said Bill.

Emergency personnel from Monroe and Northampton Counties were called to the scene just before 10 a.m.

Stroud Township Fire Chief Bill Unruh said his firefighters were exposed to what he believes were swimming pool-related chemicals when they showed up to rescue the male driver.

He was rushed to the hospital.

"We had multiple patients, firefighters having to be deconned and cleared and sent to the hospital to be monitored for their conditions. So there was a little bit of an inhalation hazard. Most of the guys have been treated and released as far as I'm aware," said Chief Unruh.

Brenda Riccio, who lives just down the road from the scene, was told she needed to leave her home, but she didn't. She's more concerned about the creek.

"This is a protected creek. This is all part of the National Wildlife Refugee here, and that creek starts up there and goes all the way down into the river. I'm not leaving. If it's that bad that we have to leave, then you better do something about it," Riccio said.

A hazmat company is monitoring the creek. They believe no chemicals have gotten into the waterway.

Neighbors who live near this stretch of road say this isn't the first time there's been an accident.

"There have been so many bad accidents on this mountain it's sad," Bill added. "Really sad."