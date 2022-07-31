Backpack giveaway helping students prepare for school year

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway took place at Verizon stores across the country.
Newswatch 16 stopped by the store on Wyoming Avenue in Edwardsville.
The backpacks were filled with school supplies like pencils, folders and paper.
Kids who attended could also enter to win a $10,000 college scholarship.
"A lot of times, we have people come in and thank us for doing this. A lot of even college kids will stop by and get bags because, like I said, there's school supplies in them, and we always like to give back to the community. And yeah, We just don't sell cell phones. We try to help the community," said Ryan Fine, TCC Verizon.
Hundreds of backpacks were given out across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
