Mini golf classic held at library in Pittston

The Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club put on the 18-hole mini golf course event at the Osterhout Free Library Sunday afternoon.

PITTSTON, Pa. — You could find a golf course in an unusual spot in the diamond city on Sunday.

The Osterhout Free Library turned into an 18-hole mini golf course for the day, all thanks to the Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club.

It was the 3rd Annual All 'fore' Books Mini Golf Classic. Golfers weaved through bookcases to make their way to each hole.

Organizers say the goal is to get people into the library who may have never been here before.

"It's the one time you can make noise in a library. They get a great chance just to experience playing mini golf through the stacks, checking out the children's wing, especially which a lot of these funds will benefit, and also really learn about some of the other resources the library provides to our community here," said Ahmad Ali, Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club.

Proceeds raised from the mini golf game benefit children's programs at the library in Wilkes-Barre.