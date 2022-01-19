Happy 100th birthday 'Aunt Weezie'

After battling COVID on her 99th birthday, Louise Johnson was able to celebrate her milestone properly.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — In her sparkling tiara and equally sparkling, colorful fingernails on her 100th birthday Louise Johnson of Nanticoke says, "I feel good."

But her family would call her fabulous.

"That's just they say that's the way they feel about me," she laughed.

Louise, known to her family as "Aunt Weezie," says she owes her high spirits and good health to her family who surrounded her on her birthday with countless decorations.

"That's what it was, just like this when I woke up with all these decorations. As they were doing it during last night and she says, 'if you're hearing the noise. Don't come out.' When I come out this morning this is what I walked into, all these decorations," she explained. "I said I couldn't I couldn't be loved by my family more than anything. I'm well taken care of."

Last year on her 99th birthday, Weezie tested positive for COVID-19 and beat it.

"That was bad. It was a long time getting over that," she added.

Weezie is a big Tiger Woods fan and says watching golf is part of her secret to a long and happy life in addition to eating butter and

"I always say I never smoked, never drank and I never cursed," she said.

That's her advice, think you could do it?