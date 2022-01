Isabella Louise Harmon was born on Saturday morning.

DANVILLE, Pa. — A bundle of joy made her big debut on January 1 in Montour County.

Geisinger Medical Center near Danville announced its first baby of 2022.

Isabella Louise Harmon was born at 8:57 a.m. on Saturday.

She is seven pounds, two ounces, and 20 and 1/2 inches long.

She joins two older siblings at home.

Happy birthday Isabella!