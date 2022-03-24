As demand increases, need for child care staff becomes urgent

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree stopped by a learning center in Luzerne County to find out what's being done to help solve the problem.

PLAINS, Pa. — As more parents return to an in-person work schedule, they may be having trouble finding child care.

Many places that provide child care are also having trouble finding workers.

Building Blocks Learning Center in Plains Township has classrooms filled with young children, and there are even more children on a waiting list.

"Child care in Luzerne County and all over Pennsylvania was really affected by the pandemic. It highlighted how important high-quality child care is for families going back to work. We're seeing more and more families coming out of remote working and going back to the office," said Allison Ritsick, the center's director of education and programs.

Ritsick says her colleagues at day care facilities across Pennsylvania are trying to accommodate everyone, but it's tough.

"Some families only get a one-or two-week notice that they need to start going back into the office. But what's happening is that it's increasing the need for responsive child care."

Ritsick and her staff hope to recruit new workers through a statewide event called Child Care Hiring Days for PA set for next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

"There was a realization that quality child care is so important to our economy. Not only the benefits to our children but for the economy for people to go to work while having a safe place for their children to be."

Ritsick says she wants people who apply to see that child care can be not just a job but a career.

"If we have someone come in and they want to get their degree while they're working, there's funding opportunities for them, there's a network that they can use to help them gain their degree while they're working."