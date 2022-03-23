More than 1.8 million Pennsylvanians are now enrolled in food stamp programs

New DHS data shows that the level is climbing towards numbers not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

According to new data from the Department of Human Services, more than 1,891,000 Pennsylvanians are now enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — a number that's sharply increased over the past few months.

Executive Director of the Central PA food bank, Joe Arthur, says there are several factors to consider as to why the troubling statistic is on the rise.

“Right now, we have this combination of while the COVID health crisis has come down thankfully, we still have the lingering employment issues," Arthur said.

"Now, we have the inflation picture… prices have gone up...rents mortgages, you know, utilities, you name it, it's it's going up," he noted, "so some of this increase is coming from just people who are kind of near the line and doing okay, but now all of a sudden, aren't quite there. So they need help.”

Another key factor is the loss of child tax credit payments which had provided families with kids up to $300 monthly per child.

SNAP benefits are available for those with income under certain limits. SNAP households may receive deductions from their gross income for things like housing costs, child or dependent care payments, and medical expenses more than $35 for older adults or people with disabilities.

While trends in Pennsylvania have followed national data on food insecurity rates, Arthur says there's much more that needs to be done.

"We are concerned because there are so many things...right now facing our legislators…So we just want to make sure that we're still on their minds...that we're still a priority," Arthur said.

For those who are looking to apply or renew for SNAP benefits here are the instructions: