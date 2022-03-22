Hacking convention for kids coming to Bloomsburg

A free program to teach kids the good side of hacking is set for this weekend in Bloomsburg. Here's how to get your kids involved.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The call is going out to get area children signed up for "BloomCon Hak4Kids 2022."

The event is billed as Pennsylvania's only kid-friendly hacking conference.

It takes place this Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Bloomsburg University.

"BloomCon Hak4Kids" is produced by the Bloomsburg Children's Museum in conjunction with the BloomCON, an adult hacking conference. The event is also affiliated with the National Hak4Kidz, held in Chicago, which was the first official kid-friendly hacking conference in the United States.

According to organizers in our area, the goal behind the kid-friendly event coming to Columbia County is to "not only to learn about cybersecurity, coding, and white hat hacking but also to spark the minds of children and introduce them to careers in engineering and technology."

Ginny Weibel, Ph.D. from Bloomsburg University, said, "when we get students into our programs, we see that kids know how to use technology and electronics but have no idea how it works. Through events like HAK4KIDZ, we want to help change that to ensure a skilled workforce for the future. We also take the term 'hacking' loosely and explore all kinds of critical thinking, healthy eating, and even financial hacks!"

How Kids Can Get Involved:

The event this Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Bloomsburg University, is free for students aged 7 through 17, their parents, and caregivers. Adults must accompany their children during the event.

While the event is free, some workshops do have a small fee to help cover operating costs.

How Adults Can Join the Fun: