Aquatic program helps those visually impaired

During an eight-week program, Misericordia Physical Therapy students put on a research study to help those who are visually impaired.

DALLAS, Pa. — It was time to exercise inside the athletic complex at Misericordia University in Dallas.

The point of the pool time? A program designed to help those who are visually impaired like Phil Kubiak from Hanover Township.

"I think it's good. It's social, it's exercise. It's a lot of good things," said Phil Kubiak, Hanover Township.

Misericordia physical therapy students conducted research with the visually impaired during an eight-week collaboration with Northeast Sight Services.

The program was designed to see how swimming impacts people's balance, strength, and function.

Phil is a client with Northeast Sight Services.

As a kid, he admits he cheated on his sight chart test by memorizing the letters.

Eventually, it caught up with him. He was thrilled to be a part of this program to work on his skills.

"I wish it went until August. I really am enjoying it," said Kubiak.

Kristen Lilly is with Northeast Sight Services.

She says this experience has been excellent for their clients in so many ways.

"Oh, it's been great. They all say how much better they feel from doing the exercises each week. They've also just gotten a lot of great socialization and support throughout the program," said Kristen Lilly, Northeast Sight Services.

Now because this has been so successful and because of all the research that went into it, next year's students will continue on the program.

Maureen Rinehimer is an associate professor in the physical therapy department.

She says this program started prior to the pandemic, but it had to be put on hold.

She says the students worked very hard to get everything back up and running and with good reason. It's been a success.

"All the clients wish we would continue like even next week. They want to keep coming," said Maureen Rinehimer, Misericordia University.

Misericordia PT students were also able to get a new pool lift in order to put on the research project.

The money was donated by different departments within the university.