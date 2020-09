The officer was posing as a 15-year-old girl.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County is under arrest for improper communications online.

Authorities say, back in July, Gary Ceppa of Hunlock Creek started sending messages to who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

According to court paperwork, it was actually an officer with the Kingston police department.

Ceppa is accused of sending a nude photo of himself and asking to meet the supposed teenager.