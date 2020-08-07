Lewisburg man accused of having inappropriate conversations with a teen

Officials say the man had sexual conversations with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Kingston police say 31-year-old Seth Salsman of Lewisburg is accused of having inappropriate conversations with an underage girl.

According to court papers, Salsman was messaging back and forth with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

The person on the other end was not a teen, but a Kingston police detective.

The communication began in June and continued for a few weeks.

Salsman allegedly asked the girl for pictures and information about her sex life.

Salsman eventually agreed to go to Kingston to meet the teen.

Police then went to his house in Lewisburg and arrested him.

Salsman is facing multiple charges including Unlawful Contact with a Minor and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.