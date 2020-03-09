Prison guard now facing federal child enticement charges

CRESCO, Pa. — A correctional officer from Monroe County is now facing federal charges for soliciting an underage person for sex online.
Earnest Pittman, 45, of Cresco, was arrested last month by Kingston police when he went to the borough to allegedly meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with through texts and emails. The girl was actually an undercover cop.
Investigators say Pittman used his work email at a federal corrections facility in Otisville, New York to send some of the messages.