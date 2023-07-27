Animal shelter in Luzerne County over capacity

Many of the pets at Blue Chip were once valued company during the pandemic

DALLAS, Pa. — Everywhere you look at Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge near Dallas, volunteers are busy taking care of the animals that now call the shelter home.

Patricia Gozikowski is a senior volunteer, she says right now it's a full house at Blue Chip. They have more than 50 dogs and more than 100 cats, plus rabbits.

“This has not stopped since covid, this has been a continuation- once covid got over with people didn't want their dogs anymore they have no time for them.” Said Gozikowski

Blue Chip staff tell Newswatch 16 many of the animals in their care were adopted during the pandemic.

“A lot of people have kept them and made due with their situation, but there are some people who just wanted them for company while they stayed home then they didn't want them anymore”. Said Gozikowski.

With all of these animals, volunteers say there seems to be no end in sight…the no-kill shelter simply has no more room to take in another animal.

“We have a waiting list of people wanting to surrender their dogs, 10 times full, so until we find some kind of room, we take them as we can. When one goes out another one gets put back in.” she said.