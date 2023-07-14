70 dogs and other animals rescued from home

The investigation into possible animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing.

EFFORT, Pa. — In Monroe County, 70 dogs, five cats, and a variety of birds were rescued from a home.

The coroner responded to the place after someone in the home passed away.

Officials then called the Pennsylvania SPCA's Animal Law Enforcement Team after dozens of dogs were found inside.

