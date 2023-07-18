Dozens of cats taken from motel in Lackawanna County

Police found two people and dozens of cats living in filthy conditions in an apartment in Moosic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOOSIC, Pa. — Dozens of cats were found living in filthy conditions after police were called to an apartment in Lackawanna County.

Moosic police responded to the Moosic Motor Inn on Birney Avenue Tuesday. When they arrived, officers found around 30 cats inside, along with the couple living there.

Officers were called to the upstairs unit after someone complained about cats.

Along with the cats in the unit, three dead cats were kept in a freezer inside the apartment.

Moosic police say most of the rooms at the motel are long-term rentals.

Neighbors below also complained of a horrible smell of cat urine that was coming down into their apartment.

There are also several cats roaming around the property.

Police say the couple who have all the cats have been cooperative.

The cats will be taken to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit to be checked out.

The borough brought in an inspector to check the apartment who deemed it unsafe to live in.

It's up to Moosic officials to decide if the building should be condemned.