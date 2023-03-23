Animal shelter closed by virus reopens

Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in Luzerne County closed its doors last week after a virus impacted 25 percent of the dogs at the shelter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An animal shelter in Luzerne County is reopening on Thursday after a virus closed the rescue to the public.

Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge near Dallas closed its doors last week after a virus impacted 25 percent of the dogs at the shelter.

The shelter posted on social media that all the dogs are now symptom-free.

Potential adopters are once again welcome on the property, and the shelter is accepting in-person donations.

Rescue workers did not say exactly what the virus is, but it's something shelters across the country are also experiencing.

Pet owners should look for stomach or respiratory issues with their animals at home.