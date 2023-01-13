16 To The Rescue: Hippo

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a three-year-old pit bull/mix who needs to be the only pet in the home, which rescue workers say is why he gets overlooked.

DALLAS, Pa. — Tennis balls and treats are all Hippo needs to have a good day. Hippo is a 3- year-old pit bull/mix living at Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in Luzerne County. Despite the fact that he has a personality that could win the heart of absolutely anyone, he has not received a single application in the few months he has been here.

"He's funny to look at. He has a lot of expression in his face. He looks like a dog that has a big head but no thoughts," said Emma Ripka, Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.

And that is how Hippo got his name. Hippo was rescued from an abandoned apartment in July and has been living at Blue Chip ever since.

"He loves tennis balls. He's super goofy. He let me dress him up for Halloween without any issues, and he ran around in his costume like he loved it. He is just a really funny dog. He's the perfect single dog because he has so much personality, and he's definitely all someone would ever need," Ripka said.

That is a good thing because Hippo needs to be the only pet in the home. He does not mind going for walks with other dogs but does not like dogs getting in his face. Rescue workers think that's why he gets overlooked because it really is the only issue.

"He's just so much fun to be around; he has a huge personality. He adores people. He snores super loud, he loves being outside, but he'd also 100% take over someone's bed if given the chance," Ripka said.

Hippo would love a big fenced-in backyard since he is so playful, but it is not completely necessary; just as long as his owner can handle him on a leash because he can pull and is pretty big. And because he often forgets his strength, rescue workers say older, or no kids would be better for Hippo, and he would do perfectly fine at home alone.

"He does very well in a crate. Over time, he would probably be allowed out of the cage. He's a well-behaved dog. He's not destructive. He loves his toys and loves his things. He keeps to himself. He's a well-mannered dog," said Ripka.

If you would like to meet Hippo, you can find his adoption information by clicking here.