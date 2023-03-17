Animal shelter temporarily closed due to virus

Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in Luzerne County is temporarily closed after a virus outbreak.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An animal rescue in Luzerne County is temporarily closed after a virus outbreak.

Officials at Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge near Dallas say they are not sure exactly what virus it is but say many other shelters across the country are experiencing the same problem.

Right now, Blue Chip is not accepting any surrenders, strays, or providing adoptions.

Ally Gallo will have much more on what it means for the shelter and the pets in later editions of Newswatch 16.