PITTSTON, Pa. — This alleged mail thief is now locked up in Luzerne County.

Steffanie Johns, of West Pittston, is accused of walking onto the porches of several homes in the borough and perusing through the mailboxes.

Johns was arrested after police say she tried to break into a home on Montgomery Avenue.

She faces burglary and drug charges.