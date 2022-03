A couple is headed to prison for stealing mail from dozens of mailboxes in Luzerne and Columbia counties.

BERWICK, Pa. — Ernest and Theresa Stonebraker of Berwick were sentenced Thursday.

Federal prosecutors say the couple stole mail from about 70 people, opened credit cards in the victims' names, and racked up about $52,000 in charges.

Each pleaded guilty in October to identity theft.

Ernest will spend four years in prison, Theresa will spend about two and a half years.

The couple must also pay back about $8,000 to their victims.