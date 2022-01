Five people from New York have been indicted for targeting seniors in a mail fraud scheme.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Five people from the Bronx are facing charges after a mail fraud scheme that targeted victims in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

Officials say they traveled from New York to various locations in Pennsylvania to pick up packages containing thousands of dollars in cash.

The cash was sent by elderly victims believing it was for their grandchildren who they were told were arrested and in need of money.