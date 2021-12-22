A Moment of Magic Foundation receives Tegna Grant

The group dresses up like princesses and visits local children's hospitals in the hopes of spreading a little joy and positivity.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Lending a helping hand to two princesses who make a world of difference in the lives of children.

Kylee McGrane of Wilkes-Barre and Margaret McAndrew of Connecticut started A Moment of Magic Foundation back in 2014.

The girls started dressing up like princesses and visiting local children's hospitals in the hopes of spreading a little joy and positivity.

Seemingly overnight their group of two expanded to 40 students and they began visiting children up and down the east coast.

WNEP's parent company TEGNA awarded A Moment of Magic a $5,000 grant to help the foundation continue to make dreams come true.

"It's the best experience because for so many children that are hospitalized their days are often spent with nurses and doctors and family members, oftentimes as a patient, and not really as a kid. So being able to go in and create experiences where their only worry is to laugh and have fun is really rewarding for everyone involved," said McGrane.

A Moment of Magic celebrated its 7th anniversary earlier this week.