Donation helps students at King's College

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An early holiday donation was made on Friday in Lackawanna County.
The Tegna Foundation presented King's College in Wilkes-Barre with a $5,000 grant.
The money will go towards The Presidential Hope Fund which helps students who need financial assistance complete their degrees.
"And what the presidential home fund enables us to do multiple things. One, it provides textbooks for students who are unable to afford their textbooks. We know that having the textbook in your hand having that link to that online site for your coursework is absolutely essential to student success," said Father Thomas Looney, President of King's College.
The Tegna Foundation has made donations to other local organizations including the Monroe County chapter of Meals on Wheels.
