A celebration of love in Luzerne County

A Luzerne County couple proved love has no timeline on Saturday as they tied the knot in their 80s.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a wedding of a different kind inside Laurel Run Primitive Methodist Church for 85-year-old Carol Bawiec and 89-Year-Old Lee Harshbarger, a couple who has finally decided to tie the knot after 27 years together.

The bride was given away by her great-grandchildren.

"I was excited because they've been together for a long time, so I was happy for Lee to finally be my great-grandpa," said Lucy Bawiec, great-granddaughter.

"We wanted to set a good example for our grandchildren and our great-grandchildren, so I think it's the best thing to get married and spend the rest of our lives together," said Lee. "We probably would have anyway, but this makes it legal," said Carol.

Carol and Lee's love story began 27 1/2 years ago, with an ad in the newspaper.

"Something like 'somebody to travel with, go to craft shows, I like ceramics', something to that effect," said Carol.

"I was sitting at the barber shop waiting my turn to get a haircut, I was reading the paper, I saw that, and I wrote it down and put it in my wallet and later called her. We had dinner together, and we've been together ever since," said Lee.

On their wedding day, the couple was surrounded by family and friends who say they are so thankful the two found each other, sharing their love story with so many generations.

"I think it's historical and beautiful, I think that it is something these children can look back on for years to come," said Josie Johnson-Fox, relative.

"I don't know if it will change much since they already love each other, but they are a very unique couple," said Pastor William Birch, Laurel Run Primitive Church.

Carol and Lee proved that love has no timeline.