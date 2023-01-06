Lackawanna County veteran shares experience in Ukraine

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin spoke with Retired Army Staff Sergeant Earl Granville about his recent travels to provide assistance to those fighting in Ukraine.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It was an experience unlike any other. Earl Granville, a Retired Army Staff Sergeant from Lackawanna County, was among a group that traveled privately to Ukraine, a country that has been in an almost year-long conflict with Russia.

"I got an email asking what my thoughts were on assisting with delivering equipment and vehicles to the people and the military of Ukraine helping with the situation battling Russia. It worked out the timing was perfect, so yeah, I was excited to go and do my part," said Ret. Army Staff Sgt. Granville.

Granville and other team members stayed in Kyiv and Lviv, two of Ukraine's biggest cities which have remained almost untouched but not completely.

"One family invited us over to have dinner with them. About a week later, a rocket hit their property and blew off the side of their house, fortunately, no one was injured, but it really is a perspective that this is real, and this is happening," said Granville.

Whether it was seeing captured Russian tanks in downtown Kyiv or the hospitality he and his team were met with upon arriving in Ukraine.

Granville says the Ukrainians' spirit and pride are what he admires most.

"One thing that really stuck with me is the pride and the push forward that the Ukraine People have to fight this to make sure to keep what is theirs, and that alone right there, I was just so intrigued by that," said Granville. "They wanna do their part, and to me, it's just so much pride in their country, and I love seeing that."

If another opportunity to assist Ukraine comes calling, Granville says he will absolutely answer it.