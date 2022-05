Fetterman suffered a stroke on May 13 and was taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, is heading home after his stroke.

In a statement, Fetterman says he was released from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital on Sunday and will head home to his family.

The 52-year-old suffered a stroke on May 13.

While in the hospital, Fetterman secured the Democrat nomination for Senator Pat Toomey's seat.