John Fetterman leading for U.S. Senate Pennsylvania Democrat

The election will fill the seat held by Pat Toomey.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The following are running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate Pennsylvania: John Fetterman, Malcolm Kenyatta, Alexandria Khalil, and Conor Lamb.

Incumbent Republican Senator Pat Toomey is not seeking reelection. Toomey won reelection in 2016.

The general election is scheduled for November 8, 2022.

Problem Voting? The Pennsylvania Department of State offers an online election complaint form for registered voters to submit a formal complaint to the voter's county board of elections and/or district attorney for investigation Fill out the online form here to file a complaint. For immediate needs, call the voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

