John Fetterman issued a statement on Sunday detailing his condition and determination to continue his campaign for U.S. Senate.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who is running for the Pennsylvania seat in the U.S. Senate has suffered a stroke.

Fetterman said in a statement he went to the hospital on Friday, and that he is on his way to a full recovery.

He also said his campaign will not be slowing down.