Wrong-way crash shuts down part of I-81 Thursday morning

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A wrong-way driver caused a crash that shut down part of a highway in Lackawanna County early Thursday.

State Police say an SUV was driving the wrong way on Interstate 81 south around 2:30 a.m. near the Davis Street/Montage Mountain exit (182) when the driver collided head-on with a tractor-trailer and then another car.

All lanes on both sides of I-81 were shut down between the President Biden Expressway exit (185) and Davis Street. The highway reopened around 7 a.m., according to PennDOT.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital. There is no word on any charges as state police continue to investigate.

