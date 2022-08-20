x
Lackawanna County

Woman hurt after shooting in Scranton

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. along South Sumner Avenue in the city's west side.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman was hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Scranton.

Police were called to South Sumner Avenue in the city's west side just before 3 p.m. 

When they arrived, they found a woman shot in the leg. The woman was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.

Police are looking for a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows that may have been involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.

