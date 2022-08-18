Prison term for deadly DUI crash in Wayne County

Anthony Barry admitted to the crash that killed a man from Hawley in 2021.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A man from New York who admitted to a DUI crash that killed a man on a scooter has been sentenced to prison time.

Anthony Barry, 60, from Queens, New York, will spend seven to 14 years behind bars for a DUI crash that killed Charles Schroedel from Hawley.

The crash in May of 2021 happened at the intersection of Routes 196 and 507 in Dreher Township. Investigators said. Barry's vehicle hit Schroedel, who was riding a Honda scooter.

Barry failed field sobriety tests, and a blood test showed he had a BAC of .33, more than four times the legal limit.

Barry pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence. This was his third DUI conviction.