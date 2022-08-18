Pike County man sent to prison for murder of father

Ryan Paige admitted to the shooting death of his father after a dispute in 2020.

DINGMANS FERRY, Pa. — A man who admitted to shooting his father received his sentence in Pike County on Thursday.

Ryan Paige, 32, of Dingmans Ferry, will spend 28 to 62 years in prison. He was charged with third-degree murder, attempted murder, and other charges.

Paige shot his father, Ronald Paige, 61, after an argument in 2020 near Dingmans Ferry.

According to investigators, Ryan Paige drove to Ronald Paige's home and fired three gunshots into the house. Ronald Paige was struck in the chest and died.

Paige pleaded guilty in April.