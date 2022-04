A man pleaded guilty to murdering his father in Pike County.

DINGMANS FERRY, Pa. — Ryan Paige admitted to firing shots into his father's home near Dingmans Ferry in 2020.

According to police, one of the bullets hit and killed 61-year-old Ronald Paige.

Another woman and two children inside were not hurt.

Ryan Paige faces up to 62 years in prison after the deadly shooting in Pike County.