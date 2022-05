Margaret Shafer, 59, of Greenfield Township, is facing charges after officials say she intentionally set a fire in April.

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is in jail, accused of purposely setting a fire in Lackawanna County.

According to police, Margaret Shafer intentionally lit a car on fire along Willard Road in Greenfield Township in April of 2022.

Investigators say the fire then spread to a nearby building.

She is jailed on arson and related charges.