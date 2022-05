The deadly accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Carbon County after a man died in what's described as a lawnmower accident.

Officials responded to Mahoning Drive West near Lehighton around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The coroner says the man died following an accident involving his lawnmower.

Authorities in Carbon County aren't sure exactly what led to the accident but say an autopsy is planned for later this week.