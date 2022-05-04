Wanted man apprehended in Old Forge

The man worked for a vendor employed by the Riverside School District.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A man wanted on assault charges out of Kentucky was picked up by police in Lackawanna County.

Officers say Bruno Semedo was a passenger in a car stopped by police.

Semedo worked for a vendor employed by the Riverside School District and worked for a short time in the district.

The Riverside Superintendent says he's contacted the vendor to put in enhanced protocols, so a situation like this does not happen again.

Semedo will be taken back to Kentucky to face charges.





