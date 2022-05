A man from Lackawanna County was sentenced Tuesday for three sexual assaults, a DUI and killing a deer out of season.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A judge gave a man from Lackawanna County state prison time for three sexual assaults and other crimes.

Officers say Nicholas Rosencrance of Scott Township raped three classmates at Lakeland Junior-Senior High School back in 2018.

The following year authorities charged Rosencrance with poaching a deer and bragging about it on social media.

He received up to 12 years for all of the cases Tuesday in Lackawanna County.