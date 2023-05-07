PNC Field hosts Waggin' Wednesday

Fans got to bring man's best friend to watch the Railriders take on the Iron Pigs.

MOOSIC, Pa. — The heat didn't stop folks from going to Waggin' Wednesday at PNC Field in Lackawanna County.

Dog owners say they were doing their best to make sure their pups stayed safe in the heat.

"Gotta watch out for the paws on the ground, but always making sure that the dogs are hydrated because he's got that extra coat of fur on there, and I'm always worried about my little guy here, but you know, always putting him before myself," said Christian Choman.

The Railriders' next Waggin' Wednesday is July 19.