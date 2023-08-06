RailRiders players volunteer for Hope Week

Players from the RailRiders are visiting organizations in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties and lending a helping hand.

PITTSTON, Pa. — If you see some of the RailRiders outside of the diamond this week, know it's all to help out the community.

As part of the New York Yankees Hope Week initiative, players from the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are visiting organizations in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties and lending a helping hand.

Newswatch 16 found some players at the CEO Weinberg Food Bank, packing up meal boxes for seniors.

Players say it's the least they can do to support their community.

"We're pro athletes, so it's important for kids who look up to us or enjoy going to our games to show that it is important to do work like this and give something back using your platform," said Michael Gomez, RailRiders pitcher.

Some players will be serving up beverages at coffee inclusive in Pittston Friday.