MOOSIC, Pa. — It was a sensory-friendly baseball game at PNC Field in Lackawanna County.

It allows fans of the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders with sensory issues to better enjoy the game.

The volume of the sound system was reduced, and graphics on the video board were changed to help those with sensitivity to bright lights.

There were sensory-friendly activities throughout the concourse as the game went on as well.