Students take part in Special Olympics at North Pocono Middle School

For the first time since the pandemic, about 500 athletes from more than a dozen school districts participated in the annual Special Olympics Track and Field event.

MOSCOW, Pa. — It was a great day for track and field in Lackawanna County.

The Special Olympics Track and Field Day was held at North Pocono Middle School in Moscow.

The participating athletes gathered from several school districts serviced by NEIU19.

The students were cheered on by parents, classmates, and even some local mascots from the Railriders and Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

Parents say it was great to able to watch her daughter and other kids like her get to make memories together.

"I'm really grateful to have something to go to, to watch her be a part of and to see her with children that have similar needs to her also being celebrated and getting to do something fun together," said Erin Brachman, parent.

All the athletes got participation ribbons at the event in Lackawanna County.